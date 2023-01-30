Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.90M. CNXA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5589.66% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 44.83% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5189 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.83%, with the 5-day performance at 12.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 16.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -86.20%.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.10% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares while 4.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.10%. There are 4.61% institutions holding the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million CNXA shares worth $0.52 million.

Warberg Asset Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.