Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 8.15 million Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.49 changed hands at $1.23 or 5.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.38B. CFLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.3% off its 52-week high of $81.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.48, which suggests the last value was 29.84% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.84 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 5.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.62%, with the 5-day performance at 9.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 11.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.33 days.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Confluent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.04% over the past 6 months, a 25.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $144.81 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Confluent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $160.27 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Confluent Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.60% per year.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Confluent Inc. shares while 83.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.72%. There are 83.31% institutions holding the Confluent Inc. stock share, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.02% of the shares, roughly 14.46 million CFLT shares worth $335.96 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 13.17 million shares worth $305.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 6.65 million shares estimated at $154.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $69.47 million.