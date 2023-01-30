Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CPRX) Stock Could Appreciate By -54.64%

In the last trading session, 3.05 million Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $15.52 changed hands at -$0.47 or -2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66B. CPRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.46% off its 52-week high of $22.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.24, which suggests the last value was 66.24% up since then. When we look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Analysts gave the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CPRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) trade information

Instantly CPRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.41 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.56%, with the 5-day performance at -25.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is -16.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPRX’s forecast low is $15.50 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.42% over the past 6 months, a 97.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 90.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.62 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $55.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.59 million and $38.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.10%.

CPRX Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.24% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 75.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.99%. There are 75.00% institutions holding the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 10.2 million CPRX shares worth $71.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 6.95 million shares worth $48.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 6.9 million shares estimated at $88.51 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.29% of the shares, roughly 4.41 million shares worth around $56.54 million.