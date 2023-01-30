Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.4 million Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.54 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.63B. CSIQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.64% off its 52-week high of $47.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.15, which suggests the last value was 45.36% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.96 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.21%, with the 5-day performance at -5.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 37.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.91% over the past 6 months, a 129.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will rise 82.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 264.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.39% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 59.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.10%. There are 59.03% institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.22% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million CSIQ shares worth $185.9 million.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 3.69 million shares worth $148.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Resources Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $68.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $58.77 million.