BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Shares Inclined By 449.72% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 231.92 million BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.87 changed hands at $1.78 or 85.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290.79M. BZFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.55% off its 52-week high of $5.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 83.46% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Analysts gave the BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BZFD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 309.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 85.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 461.19%, with the 5-day performance at 309.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 449.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.68 days.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BuzzFeed Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 99.48% over the past 6 months, a -2,333.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders