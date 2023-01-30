BRC Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: BRC Inc. Is Weak With -136.89% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.52 million BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.91 changed hands at -$0.39 or -6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. BRCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -475.3% off its 52-week high of $34.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 2.71% up since then. When we look at BRC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 392.43K.

Analysts gave the BRC Inc. (BRCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BRCC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BRC Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.45 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is -2.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRCC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.36% for it to hit the projected low.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.95 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that BRC Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $112.88 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for BRC Inc. earnings to decrease by -420.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.30% per year.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of BRC Inc. shares while 44.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.96%. There are 44.33% institutions holding the BRC Inc. stock share, with Engaged Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 21.14% of the shares, roughly 11.12 million BRCC shares worth $90.78 million.

Kim, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 2.54 million shares worth $20.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $4.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $3.82 million.