Atai Life Sciences N.V. Is Forecast To Drop -1073.18% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $301.90M. ATAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -253.07% off its 52-week high of $6.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 18.99% up since then. When we look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATAI as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.71%, with the 5-day performance at -5.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is -25.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATAI’s forecast low is $5.10 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1073.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -184.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atai Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.34% over the past 6 months, a 22.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atai Life Sciences N.V. will fall -9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.90% down from the last financial year.

8 analysts are of the opinion that Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $110k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Atai Life Sciences N.V. earnings to decrease by -9.00%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.51% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares while 35.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.32%. There are 35.58% institutions holding the Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million ATAI shares worth $20.32 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 2.15 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $20.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $2.92 million.