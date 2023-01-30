Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $162.97M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -867.74% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 33.87% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.35%, with the 5-day performance at 3.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 46.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.30, meaning bulls need a downside of -106.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTR’s forecast low is $0.30 with $0.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 51.61% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.21% over the past 6 months, a 89.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Astra Space Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.56 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to increase by 85.50%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.95% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 46.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.72%. There are 46.31% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.91% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $38.29 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 17.89 million shares worth $23.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $1.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $3.96 million.