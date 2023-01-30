Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.62 million Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.54 changed hands at $0.99 or 6.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. ASAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -381.92% off its 52-week high of $74.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.32, which suggests the last value was 27.16% up since then. When we look at Asana Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.64 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.85%, with the 5-day performance at 14.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 24.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asana Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.43% over the past 6 months, a -26.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asana Inc. will fall -39.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.98 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Asana Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $151.06 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Asana Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.32% of Asana Inc. shares while 52.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.01%. There are 52.20% institutions holding the Asana Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 6.71 million ASAN shares worth $117.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.00% or 6.37 million shares worth $112.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $35.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $32.52 million.