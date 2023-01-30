Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 75.73 million Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at $0.55 or 52.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.29M. AUVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.15% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 47.8% up since then. When we look at Applied UV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied UV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 52.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.71%, with the 5-day performance at 50.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is 69.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUVI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied UV Inc. will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Applied UV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.55 million and $3.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Applied UV Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.10%.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 05 and April 10.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.98% of Applied UV Inc. shares while 3.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.36%. There are 3.18% institutions holding the Applied UV Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million AUVI shares worth $0.33 million.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 84145.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 86071.0 shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 59088.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.