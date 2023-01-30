Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $109.47 changed hands at -$3.03 or -2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.44B. AMAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.6% off its 52-week high of $145.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.12, which suggests the last value was 35.03% up since then. When we look at Applied Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 115.76 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.42%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 16.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.30% over the past 6 months, a -12.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Materials Inc. will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.45 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $6.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.12 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Applied Materials Inc. earnings to increase by 16.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.80% per year.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Applied Materials Inc. shares while 79.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.74%. There are 79.45% institutions holding the Applied Materials Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 73.58 million AMAT shares worth $6.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 70.49 million shares worth $6.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.01 million shares estimated at $2.37 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 19.55 million shares worth around $1.78 billion.