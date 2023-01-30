An Overview Of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB)

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.48 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.28B. WMB’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.62% off its 52-week high of $37.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.30, which suggests the last value was 10.1% up since then. When we look at The Williams Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.80 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is -3.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WMB’s forecast low is $30.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.7% for it to hit the projected low.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Williams Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.66% over the past 6 months, a 19.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Williams Companies Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.94 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that The Williams Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 billion and $2.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.20%. The 2023 estimates are for The Williams Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 626.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.30% per year.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24. The 5.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.70. It is important to note, however, that the 5.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares while 87.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.79%. There are 87.53% institutions holding the The Williams Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 125.18 million WMB shares worth $3.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.01% or 122.02 million shares worth $3.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 35.88 million shares estimated at $1.12 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 35.14 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.