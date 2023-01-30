An Overview Of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

In the last trading session, 1.07 million LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $12.69 changed hands at $0.47 or 3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $920.53M. LPSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.49% off its 52-week high of $30.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.96, which suggests the last value was 37.27% up since then. When we look at LivePerson Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 817.13K.

Analysts gave the LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended LPSN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LivePerson Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.10 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.15%, with the 5-day performance at 12.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 35.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPSN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.96% for it to hit the projected low.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LivePerson Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.04% over the past 6 months, a 62.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LivePerson Inc. will rise 52.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 168.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $122.3 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that LivePerson Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $128 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.20%. The 2023 estimates are for LivePerson Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.87% of LivePerson Inc. shares while 89.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.04%. There are 89.44% institutions holding the LivePerson Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.36% of the shares, roughly 12.27 million LPSN shares worth $173.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.22% or 8.41 million shares worth $118.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $47.7 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $29.42 million.