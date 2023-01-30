An Overview Of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT)

In the last trading session, 2.95 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.84M. IRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1555.81% off its 52-week high of $7.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 55.81% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IRNT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IronNet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5810 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.13%, with the 5-day performance at 21.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 82.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -186.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRNT’s forecast low is $0.15 with $0.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 65.12% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.12% for it to hit the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IronNet Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that IronNet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $6.39 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to decrease by -362.70%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 04 and April 10.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.86% of IronNet Inc. shares while 29.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.75%. There are 29.87% institutions holding the IronNet Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million IRNT shares worth $4.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 3.33 million shares worth $7.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $3.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $0.91 million.