Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 4.06 million Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.70M. ALLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -3929.17% off its 52-week high of $9.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4699 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.29%, with the 5-day performance at -4.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 1.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -412.60%.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.98% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares while 2.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.85%. There are 2.34% institutions holding the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 86355.0 ALLR shares worth $0.11 million.

LMR Partners LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 46033.0 shares worth $60763.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 20000.0 shares estimated at $26400.0 under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 14501.0 shares worth around $19141.0.