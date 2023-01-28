Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Has Risen By -20.95 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.0 or 0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.38M. That closing price of YJ’s stock is at a discount of -144.83% from its 52-week high price of $1.42 and is indicating a premium of 3.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yunji Inc. (YJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days YJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. Yunji Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.17% in past 5-day. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) showed a performance of -20.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18240.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3708.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3708.62% for stock’s current value.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 259.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.10% during past 5 years.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.33% institutions for Yunji Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YJ for having 1.29 million shares of worth $1.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highlander Partners, L.P., which was holding about 0.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.97 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20622.0 shares of worth $21446.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6100.0 shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6283.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.