With 28.57% Distance From Low, Is ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.0 or 0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.28M. That closing price of ASAP’s stock is at a discount of -2804.76% from its 52-week high price of $12.20 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 656.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASAP Inc. (ASAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.24%, in the last five days ASAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 30.52% to its value on the day. ASAP Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.32% in past 5-day. ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) showed a performance of 18.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9423.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9423.81% for stock’s current value.

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ASAP Dividends

ASAP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP)’s Major holders