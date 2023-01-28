Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX:VZLA) Stock Has Risen 10.43% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX:VZLA) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at -$0.05 or -3.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $249.33M. That closing price of VZLA’s stock is at a discount of -76.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 28.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 150.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.79%, in the last five days VZLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 12.41% to its value on the day. Vizsla Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 10.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.51% in past 5-day. Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX:VZLA) showed a performance of 7.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.48% for stock’s current value.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vizsla Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.44% while that of industry is -23.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.26% institutions for Vizsla Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at VZLA for having 7.64 million shares of worth $7.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, which was holding about 5.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.09 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.55 million shares of worth $6.72 million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.