VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.48?

In last trading session, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.14 or -8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.75M. That closing price of VHC’s stock is at a discount of -54.05% from its 52-week high price of $2.28 and is indicating a premium of 33.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98750.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 119.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.64%, in the last five days VHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/25/23 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 16.38% to its value on the day. VirnetX Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 13.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.50% in past 5-day. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) showed a performance of 22.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.69 million shares which calculate 16.88 days to cover the short interests.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -115.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.72% institutions for VirnetX Holding Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VHC for having 3.19 million shares of worth $3.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.55 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.16 million shares of worth $2.53 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.