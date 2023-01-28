Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) 54.07% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.90 trading at $0.02 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $557.90M. That closing price of VLN’s stock is at a discount of -26.78% from its 52-week high price of $7.48 and is indicating a premium of 54.07% from its 52-week low price of $2.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 441.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days VLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $5.90 price level, adding 1.5% to its value on the day. Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 9.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.15% in past 5-day. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) showed a performance of 19.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 68.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.90% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.50% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.15 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $20.74 million and $21.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.60% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -47.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.54% institutions for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. is the top institutional holder at VLN for having 12.89 million shares of worth $76.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Linse Capital Llc, which was holding about 11.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.02 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $3.59 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.