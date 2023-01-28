TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) Rises 49.50% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $0.47?

In last trading session, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.03 or -4.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $123.46M. That closing price of TRX’s stock is at a discount of -17.02% from its 52-week high price of $0.55 and is indicating a premium of 44.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 366.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TRX Gold Corporation (TRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.68%, in the last five days TRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 8.74% to its value on the day. TRX Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 39.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.56% in past 5-day. TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) showed a performance of 34.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -219.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -112.77% for stock’s current value.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TRX Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 250.00% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.09 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.70% during past 5 years.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 12 and April 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.68% institutions for TRX Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Guild Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRX for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.