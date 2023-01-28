Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Projected To Shrink By -72.41% Or More

In last trading session, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at $0.26 or 8.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $393.69M. That closing price of COOK’s stock is at a discount of -208.62% from its 52-week high price of $10.74 and is indicating a premium of 28.74% from its 52-week low price of $2.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 579.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Traeger Inc. (COOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.07%, in the last five days COOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $3.48 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Traeger Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.17% in past 5-day. Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) showed a performance of 35.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.76 million shares which calculate 9.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.79% for stock’s current value.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Traeger Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -130.00% while that of industry is -11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -233.30% in the current quarter and calculating -433.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.81 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $135.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $162.02 million and $174.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% while estimating it to be -22.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -394.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.86%.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.69% institutions for Traeger Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the top institutional holder at COOK for having 24.69 million shares of worth $104.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.94 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.25 million shares of worth $16.13 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.