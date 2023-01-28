T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Achieved Almost 94.88% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.24 or -23.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.48M. That closing price of IDAI’s stock is at a discount of -906.25% from its 52-week high price of $8.05 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 377.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For T Stamp Inc. (IDAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.08%, in the last five days IDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 54.02% to its value on the day. T Stamp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 66.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.27% in past 5-day. T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) showed a performance of 94.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17580.0 shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -212.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -212.5% for stock’s current value.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.28% institutions for T Stamp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IDAI for having 27600.0 shares of worth $46644.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17276.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29196.0.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26775.0 shares of worth $26456.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16776.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28351.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.