REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Surges 1.10% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.01 or 2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.50M. That closing price of REE’s stock is at a discount of -780.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.40 and is indicating a premium of 42.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 800.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days REE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. REE Automotive Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 29.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.10% in past 5-day. REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) showed a performance of 62.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that REE Automotive Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -64.29% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.90% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66,066.71% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.03 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.95% institutions for REE Automotive Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at REE for having 26.02 million shares of worth $30.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 15.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.97 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $0.31 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.