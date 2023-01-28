Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Is 70.76% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at -$0.09 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.93M. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -5.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 70.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 5.52% to its value on the day. Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 35.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.55% in past 5-day. Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of 41.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 2.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -484.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -484.8% for stock’s current value.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.30% during past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.95% institutions for Recon Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCON for having 1.88 million shares of worth $1.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.