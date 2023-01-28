Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Currently -45.78% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.75 trading at $0.57 or 9.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $515.43M. That closing price of RYAM’s stock is at a discount of -45.78% from its 52-week high price of $9.84 and is indicating a premium of 64.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.22%, in the last five days RYAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $6.75 price level, adding 1.6% to its value on the day. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.84% in past 5-day. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) showed a performance of -22.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 40.74% for stock’s current value.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 99.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.69% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $436.36 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.50% during past 5 years.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.12% institutions for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RYAM for having 9.98 million shares of worth $67.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Condire Management, LP, which was holding about 6.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.91 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.74 million shares of worth $32.0 million or 7.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.65 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.