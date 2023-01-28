PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Decline -10.00%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.27 or -10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.82M. That closing price of PXMD’s stock is at a discount of -331.28% from its 52-week high price of $10.48 and is indicating a premium of 44.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.00%, in the last five days PXMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 35.03% to its value on the day. PaxMedica Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.21% in past 5-day. PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) showed a performance of 46.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 93.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for PaxMedica Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.