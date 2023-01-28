Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Currently -3782.35% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.02 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $922.99M. That closing price of NUTX’s stock is at a discount of -3782.35% from its 52-week high price of $52.80 and is indicating a premium of 63.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.45%, in the last five days NUTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Nutex Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.74% in past 5-day. Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) showed a performance of -26.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.7 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -120.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -120.59% for stock’s current value.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.20% during past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.13% institutions for Nutex Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NUTX for having 1.66 million shares of worth $5.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.24 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $1.23 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.