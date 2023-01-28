Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) 13.45% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1169?

In last trading session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.14 or 15.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.52M. That closing price of GRIL’s stock is at a discount of -16.16% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 69.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 557.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.99%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.99 price level, subtracting -0.42% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.45% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of 17.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62330.0 shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -203.03% for stock’s current value.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.44% institutions for Muscle Maker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altium Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 1.8 million shares of worth $0.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84646.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32588.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.