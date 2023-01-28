Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) At $1.65: What To Do?

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at -$0.03 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.71M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -1566.67% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 241.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.07% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of 0.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.13% institutions for Knightscope Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at KSCP for having 88722.0 shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 75000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.45 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.