Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Stock Boosted 49.55% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.09 or 12.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.67M. That closing price of IVDA’s stock is at a discount of -1750.6% from its 52-week high price of $15.36 and is indicating a premium of 43.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 193.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.07%, in the last five days IVDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 6.32% to its value on the day. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.18% in past 5-day. Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) showed a performance of 38.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56770.0 shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.10% during past 5 years.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.55% institutions for Iveda Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at IVDA for having 70910.0 shares of worth $93601.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Heritage Wealth Management, LLC, which was holding about 44785.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59116.0.