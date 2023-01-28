Is Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO), -916.78% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at -$0.1 or -6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.94M. That closing price of TMPO’s stock is at a discount of -916.78% from its 52-week high price of $15.15 and is indicating a premium of 53.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 327.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.29%, in the last five days TMPO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 23.87% to its value on the day. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.95% in past 5-day. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) showed a performance of 79.52% in past 30-days.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders