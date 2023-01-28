Is Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Expensive At $1.40? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.1 or 7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.61M. That closing price of SOND’s stock is at a discount of -677.14% from its 52-week high price of $10.88 and is indicating a premium of 35.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 831.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.69%, in the last five days SOND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/25/23 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.70% in past 5-day. Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) showed a performance of 14.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.68 million shares which calculate 14.29 days to cover the short interests.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sonder Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.67% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 98.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 96.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $141.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $86.66 million and $80.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.10% while estimating it to be 76.00% for the next quarter.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.57% institutions for Sonder Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atreides Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SOND for having 20.21 million shares of worth $28.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 15.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.33 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.76 million shares of worth $8.07 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.