Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s -58.70% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.01 or -0.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $239.31M. That closing price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -577.99% from its 52-week high price of $10.78 and from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 82.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.62%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 20.1% to its value on the day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s shares saw a change of -37.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.29% in past 5-day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of -41.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 million shares which calculate 9.31 days to cover the short interests.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.92 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.78% institutions for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CISO for having 2.55 million shares of worth $9.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.91 million shares of worth $2.69 million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.