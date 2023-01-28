Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Adds 19.07% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at $0.12 or 19.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.37M. That closing price of IVC’s stock is at a discount of -241.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 55.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 473.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.16%, in the last five days IVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.74 price level. Invacare Corporation’s shares saw a change of 75.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.07% in past 5-day. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) showed a performance of 80.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.76 million shares which calculate 16.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -170.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.68% for stock’s current value.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invacare Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -305.88% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -787.50% in the current quarter and calculating 27.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $174.63 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $174.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $226.19 million and $200.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -22.80% while estimating it to be -13.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.48% institutions for Invacare Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. First Manhattan Company is the top institutional holder at IVC for having 1.85 million shares of worth $1.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $0.83 million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.