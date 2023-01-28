Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Could Actually Go To $4.98 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at -$0.01 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $991.14M. That closing price of INTR’s stock is at a discount of -85.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.63 and is indicating a premium of 30.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 464.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inter & Co Inc. (INTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days INTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 9.12% to its value on the day. Inter & Co Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.11% in past 5-day. Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) showed a performance of 25.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.98. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.4% for stock’s current value.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $193.71 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $217.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.63% institutions for Inter & Co Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at INTR for having 64.51 million shares of worth $160.62 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 22.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.59 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 59601.0 shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19989.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $49772.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.