Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Has Recovered 165.67 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -14.22% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.72 trading at $0.12 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.21B. That closing price of IMVT’s stock is at a discount of -14.22% from its 52-week high price of $20.24 and is indicating a premium of 82.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days IMVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $17.72 price level, adding 5.44% to its value on the day. Immunovant Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.40% in past 5-day. Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) showed a performance of 3.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.03 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 77.43% for stock’s current value.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Immunovant Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 313.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.09% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.40% in the current quarter and calculating -13.90% decrease in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.50% institutions for Immunovant Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at IMVT for having 9.46 million shares of worth $36.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 5.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.95 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.37 million shares of worth $20.95 million or 4.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.