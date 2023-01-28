Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.85?

In last trading session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.1 or 5.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.28M. That closing price of HYFM’s stock is at a discount of -1048.65% from its 52-week high price of $21.25 and is indicating a premium of 36.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 904.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.71%, in the last five days HYFM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.19% in past 5-day. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) showed a performance of 22.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -170.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.92% for stock’s current value.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -284.75% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -288.20% in the current quarter and calculating -640.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -29.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.21 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $122.86 million and $110.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -45.30% while estimating it to be -44.40% for the next quarter.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.30% institutions for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HYFM for having 2.75 million shares of worth $9.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.05 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.55 million shares of worth $5.41 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.