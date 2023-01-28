How To Know If 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Is Expensive At $13.25.

In last trading session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.37 or 2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.14M. That closing price of TSVT’s stock is at a discount of -45.89% from its 52-week high price of $19.33 and is indicating a premium of 36.3% from its 52-week low price of $8.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 511.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.87%, in the last five days TSVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $13.25 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. 2seventy bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.02% in past 5-day. 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) showed a performance of 54.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 million shares which calculate 5.98 days to cover the short interests.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 2seventy bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.41% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.10% in the current quarter and calculating 34.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.14 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $19.26 million and $16.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -37.00% while estimating it to be -13.20% for the next quarter.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.49% institutions for 2seventy bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSVT for having 3.5 million shares of worth $46.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 2.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.05 million shares of worth $29.45 million or 5.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.46 million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.