Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) 32.39% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at $0.02 or 1.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.32M. That closing price of EIGR’s stock is at a discount of -605.63% from its 52-week high price of $10.02 and is indicating a premium of 32.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 941.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.43%, in the last five days EIGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 4.05% to its value on the day. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.71% in past 5-day. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) showed a performance of 39.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 5.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1308.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -111.27% for stock’s current value.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -128.00% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.80% during past 5 years.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.32% institutions for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EIGR for having 7.68 million shares of worth $48.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 3.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.35 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.32 million shares of worth $19.16 million or 5.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.