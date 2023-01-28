Does Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Look Expensive At $2.48? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at $0.09 or 3.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $282.25M. That closing price of IVVD’s stock is at a discount of -388.31% from its 52-week high price of $12.11 and is indicating a premium of 42.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.77%, in the last five days IVVD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 7.46% to its value on the day. Invivyd Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.02% in past 5-day. Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) showed a performance of 64.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.18 million shares which calculate 11.55 days to cover the short interests.

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invivyd Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.02% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 32.50% increase in the next quarter.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.68% institutions for Invivyd Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IVVD for having 15.23 million shares of worth $49.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 6.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.99 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.06 million shares of worth $17.82 million or 4.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.