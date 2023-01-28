Does Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Look Expensive At $13.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.24 trading at -$0.58 or -4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.90B. That closing price of GGAL’s stock is at a discount of -7.02% from its 52-week high price of $14.17 and is indicating a premium of 56.8% from its 52-week low price of $5.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days GGAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $13.24 price level, adding 7.02% to its value on the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares saw a change of 36.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.18% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of 42.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 293.70% in the current quarter and calculating 6.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $330.62 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $367.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $560.54 million and $654.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.00% while estimating it to be -44.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.00% during past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders