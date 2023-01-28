Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Up 104.85% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.0800?

In last trading session, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.22 or 11.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.00M. That closing price of DGHI’s stock is at a discount of -120.38% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 85.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.64%, in the last five days DGHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Digihost Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 486.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 104.85% in past 5-day. Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) showed a performance of 456.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 14.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.92 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.92. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.0% for stock’s current value.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Digihost Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.00% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.79% institutions for Digihost Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC is the top institutional holder at DGHI for having 89753.0 shares of worth $91548.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, which was holding about 30166.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21568.0.

On the other hand, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.26 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89753.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91548.0 in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.