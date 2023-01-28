Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) Shares Surged 4.04% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at $0.03 or 4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.99M. That closing price of CYNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -681.25% from its 52-week high price of $6.25 and is indicating a premium of 27.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 116.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyngn Inc. (CYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.04%, in the last five days CYN remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. Cyngn Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 18.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.04% in past 5-day. Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) showed a performance of 27.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 2.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1525.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1150.0% for stockâ€™s current value.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cyngn Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.63% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.61% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 61.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.37% institutions for Cyngn Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at CYN for having 5.23 million shares of worth $6.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.57% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redpoint Management, Llc, which was holding about 2.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32519.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37396.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of companyâ€™s stock.