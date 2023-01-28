Calithera Biosciences Inc. Shares Fall -5.26% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.03 or -6.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65M. That closing price of CALA’s stock is at a discount of -3813.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.87 and is indicating a discount of -5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 244.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.89%, in the last five days CALA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 23.98% to its value on the day. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.39% in past 5-day. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) showed a performance of -86.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -88.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.02% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.70% in the current quarter and calculating 64.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -89.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.01% institutions for Calithera Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at CALA for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.03 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.91 million or 5.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64259.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.