BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Lost -13.20% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.55 trading at $0.25 or 7.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.84M. That closing price of BTCM’s stock is at a discount of -880.28% from its 52-week high price of $34.80 and is indicating a premium of 60.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 642.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.58%, in the last five days BTCM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $3.55 price level, adding 17.44% to its value on the day. BIT Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 124.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.20% in past 5-day. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) showed a performance of 146.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BIT Mining Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.21% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.29% institutions for BIT Mining Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTCM for having 5.15 million shares of worth $3.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, which was holding about 3.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.17 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $0.34 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47707.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29583.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.