Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Projected To Shrink By -40.0% Or More

In last trading session, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.00 trading at $0.34 or 1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That closing price of ATAT’s stock is at a discount of -17.6% from its 52-week high price of $29.40 and is indicating a premium of 55.92% from its 52-week low price of $11.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 589.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days ATAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $25.00 price level, adding 14.97% to its value on the day. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 38.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.72% in past 5-day. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) showed a performance of 40.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.0% for stock’s current value.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders