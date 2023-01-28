Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) At $2.12: What To Do?

In last trading session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at -$0.01 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.29M. That closing price of ARQQ’s stock is at a discount of -743.4% from its 52-week high price of $17.88 and is indicating a premium of 6.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 817.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days ARQQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $2.12 price level, adding 14.52% to its value on the day. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) showed a performance of -45.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arqit Quantum Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -84.91% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.40% institutions for Arqit Quantum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at ARQQ for having 1.33 million shares of worth $8.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.85 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.15 million shares of worth $12.09 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.