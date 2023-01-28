AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than 63.47%.

In last trading session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.90 trading at $0.48 or 10.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.24M. That closing price of APCX’s stock is at a discount of -1.84% from its 52-week high price of $4.99 and is indicating a premium of 91.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 367.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.86%, in the last five days APCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $4.90 price level, adding 6.31% to its value on the day. AppTech Payments Corp.’s shares saw a change of 106.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.51% in past 5-day. AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) showed a performance of 143.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.79 to the stock, which implies a fall of -173.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.79. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 63.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.47% for stock’s current value.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.30% during past 5 years.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.92% institutions for AppTech Payments Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at APCX for having 70000.0 shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 35884.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19975.0 shares of worth $97877.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10018.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $49088.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.