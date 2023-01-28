Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) At $1.97: So What?

In last trading session, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$0.16 or -7.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.95M. That closing price of APGN’s stock is at a discount of -1491.37% from its 52-week high price of $31.35 and is indicating a premium of 69.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apexigen Inc. (APGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.51%, in the last five days APGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 13.22% to its value on the day. Apexigen Inc.’s shares saw a change of 188.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.50% in past 5-day. Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) showed a performance of 140.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42060.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -661.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -306.09% for stock’s current value.

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.52% institutions for Apexigen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at APGN for having 0.41 million shares of worth $4.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Karpus Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.72 million.